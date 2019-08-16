|
|
|
Phillips Chilton Moor Suddenly in hospital
on August 13th,
aged 78 years,
Ann (nee Smith).
The devoted wife of the late Billy. The much-loved partner of Ernie. The cherished sister of Margaret. The treasured aunt of Claire and Graeme, Tracey and Martin.
The adored great-aunt of Liam, Jack, Aimee, Lucy and
a dear friend to many.
Please meet on Thursday
August 22nd for service in
St Andrew's Parish Church,
Chilton Moor at 1:00pm,
committal to follow in
Sunderland Crematorium.
All are welcome afterwards to The Dubmire Royal British Legion for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Versus Arthritis. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace, Chilton Moor. Tel: 0191 3857213.
Never be forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 16, 2019