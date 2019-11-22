|
Patterson (Formerly of Washington) Passed away peacefully
in Falstone Manor Nursing Home on 14th November 2019,
aged 94 years, Ann.
Very devoted wife of the late Tom.
Loving mam of Sheila. Dear
mother in law of Dave. Adored
Grandma, also dear sister, sister
in law and much loved aunty.
Will friends please meet for service
at St Andrews Church, Roker
on Thursday 28th November
at 1:30pm followed by interment
at Bishop Wearmouth Cemetery
at 2:30pm.
Please note that there is no dress
code but people are encouraged
to wear something light coloured
or red to celebrate Ann's love
of colour.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's
Society, a collection plate will be
provided at the Church.
All enquiries to Tony Clarke
Funeral Directors, 190 Hylton
Road, Tel 0191 5656055
Sadly missed by all her
devoted family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 22, 2019