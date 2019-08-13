|
LONGLEY Ann
(Nancy)
(Sunderland) Peacefully on
7th August 2019 aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert, much loved mam to Sheila and David, a cherished gran to Chris, Paul, Gemma, Denise and Gary and a loving great grandma.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at Humbledon Methodist Church on
Tuesday 20th August at 12.45pm followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Much loved and always remembered.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 13, 2019