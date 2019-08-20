|
|
|
Kerry (Houghton-le-Spring) Peacefully in hospital after a long illness on 14th August 2019 borne with great courage and dignity, aged 78 years.
Ann (Nee Hardy), very devoted Wife of Billy. Loving Mam of Denise, Billy, Sharon, Michael, Kevin, and the late Julie-Ann. Dear Mother in law of Graham, and Tina. Adored Nana and Great Nana. Dearest Sister, Sister in law and much loved Aunty. Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August at 3:30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to St Benedict's Hospice.
A collection plate will be provided at the crematorium. Ann resting at
Tony Clarke Funeral Directors
190 Hylton Road.
All enquiries Tel 0191 5656055 Sadly missed by all her
devoted family.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 20, 2019