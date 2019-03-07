|
|
|
Johnson Holy Cross
Formerly of Herrington Peacefully on March 3rd after a long illness bravely bourne, aged 74 years, Ann nee McDonnell. Devoted wife of the late Ernie, much loved mam of Phil and Sarah, also dear
mother in law if Nicola and Darren, beloved nana of Hannah, Emily, Amber and Chloe also a dear
sister and aunt.
Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday March 14th at 1:30 pm.
Please wear cheerful colours if you wish.
All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors,
Grindon Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More