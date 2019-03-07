Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Gardener T/A Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Johnson

Notice Condolences

Ann Johnson Notice
Johnson Holy Cross
Formerly of Herrington Peacefully on March 3rd after a long illness bravely bourne, aged 74 years, Ann nee McDonnell. Devoted wife of the late Ernie, much loved mam of Phil and Sarah, also dear
mother in law if Nicola and Darren, beloved nana of Hannah, Emily, Amber and Chloe also a dear
sister and aunt.
Service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday March 14th at 1:30 pm.
Please wear cheerful colours if you wish.
All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors,
Grindon Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.