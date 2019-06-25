|
|
|
GREGORY Ann (née Seery) The Barnes, Sunderland.
Peacefully in hospital on
June 16th, aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of the late Dennis,
treasured mother to
Mark, Colin and David,
loved sister, sister in law,
mother in law and aunt.
Grandmother to Andrew,
Daniel, Jordan, Aiden,
Christian, Eve and Joseph,
also great-grandmother
and much loved friend.
Would family and friends please
meet at 12.05 on the 2nd July for a Requiem Mass at St Mary's R.C. Church, committal to follow at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, to the
British Heart Foundation
(A donation box will be provided at the church and crematorium).
Ann will repose at
Alan Duckworths Funeral Service,
6 High Street West, Sunderland.
All are welcome afterwards at
The Terrace, 6 Green Terrace,
Sunderland.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 25, 2019
Read More