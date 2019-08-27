|
|
|
FROSTWICK South Hetton Peacefully on August 17th 2019,
Ann (née Fenwick), aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
much loved mam of Ann, Alan,
David and Darren, mother-in-law of
Les, Denise, Joanne and Sarah,
dearly loved nana, great-nana,
sister of Brenda and the
late Edwin and sister-in-law.
Friends please meet on
Friday August 30th at 10.30am
for service at the
Independent Methodist Church, South Hetton. Committal to follow
at Durham Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Cochrane's Funeral Directors, Tel. 0191 5170022
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 27, 2019