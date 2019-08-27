Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30
Independent Methodist Church
South Hetton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Frostwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Frostwick

Notice Condolences

Ann Frostwick Notice
FROSTWICK South Hetton Peacefully on August 17th 2019,
Ann (née Fenwick), aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
much loved mam of Ann, Alan,
David and Darren, mother-in-law of
Les, Denise, Joanne and Sarah,
dearly loved nana, great-nana,
sister of Brenda and the
late Edwin and sister-in-law.
Friends please meet on
Friday August 30th at 10.30am
for service at the
Independent Methodist Church, South Hetton. Committal to follow
at Durham Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Cancer Research.
Enquiries to Cochrane's Funeral Directors, Tel. 0191 5170022
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.