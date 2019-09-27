Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
13:30
St Cecilia RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Hoey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Hoey

Notice Condolences

Angela Hoey Notice
HOEY Angela In hospital on September 18th, Angela, aged 78 years.
Treasured mother of Annmarie
and devoted wife of the late Gerard. Friends and family please meet for funeral service at St Cecilia RC Church on Thursday 3rd October at 1:30pm, followed by interment at Bishpwearmouth Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support.
A collection box will be
provided at Requiem Mass.
All enquiries to John Hogg
Funeral Directors 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.