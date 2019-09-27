|
|
|
HOEY Angela In hospital on September 18th, Angela, aged 78 years.
Treasured mother of Annmarie
and devoted wife of the late Gerard. Friends and family please meet for funeral service at St Cecilia RC Church on Thursday 3rd October at 1:30pm, followed by interment at Bishpwearmouth Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support.
A collection box will be
provided at Requiem Mass.
All enquiries to John Hogg
Funeral Directors 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 27, 2019