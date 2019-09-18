|
|
|
Thompson Andrew Lawrence (Andy) Suddenly in hospital on
12th September, aged 62 years.
Beloved husband of Kath,
loving dad to Melanie,
dear father-in-law of Chris,
cherished grandad of
Courtney, Imogen and Jasmine,
also a dearly loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Tuesday
24th September in Sunderland
Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 18, 2019