|
|
|
Shovlin Andrew
(Andy) Peacefully on June 6th,
aged 68 years.
Much loved dad of
Darren and Amanda,
loving father-in-law of
Emma and Brian,
treasured grandad of
Jordan and Myles, also
a dear brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend to many.
Family and friends please meet
for Funeral Mass on Tuesday
18th June in St Hilda's RC Church,
Southwick at 10:30am,
prior to committal
in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 12, 2019
Read More