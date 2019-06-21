Home

Shepherd Andrew (Shep) Peacefully on 15th June
after a long illness born with
great courage, aged 82 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Mary,
much loved Dad of Teresa,
loving Father-in-Law of Colin,
treasured Gramps of Louise, also
a dear Brother, Brother-in-Law,
Uncle and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Friday 28th June
in Sunderland Crematorium
at 11:30am.
All are kindly invited afterwards to
The Avenue, Zetland Street
for refreshments.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
resident's fund at
Blossom Hill Care Home.
A donation box will be available
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 21, 2019
