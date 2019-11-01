Home

Derek Noble Funeral Director
1 Hart Lane
, NA
Price Alma Peacefully on October 27th,
Alma (née Gilmore).
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Joe, much loved Mother of Jason and Rachel, Mother in law of Helen and Lee and a loving Grandma to Anna and Harry, also a dear Sister of Sandra and the late Norma.
Service to take place on Wednesday November 6th
in Stranton Grange Crematorium, Hartlepool at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations to Dementia UK.
Something pink to be worn.

Nobles Funeral Service,
1 Hart Lane, Hartlepool,
TS25 8RJ
01429 244 000
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019
