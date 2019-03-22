|
|
|
LONGSTAFF Alma
(Washington) Suddenly at QE Hospital on 14th March 2019,
aged 70 years.
Alma (Nee Reeves), beloved wife of the late David, dearly loved mam of Diane, Caroline & Thomas, much loved nana to Clarissa, Johnathan, Corrina, Maxine, Gareth, Ethan & Eleanor, Natasha, Lieonie, Shane, Laura, Jason, Porsha, Thomas & Caitlin. Loving Gran to Robyn, Sophia, Rosalia, Jaden, Harley, Jaydan, Leon & Oakley.
Friends please meet for service at Holy Trinity Church, Washington Village, on Friday 29th March at 12.00noon followed by burial in Washington Cemetery.
Everyone is welcome to
The Victoria Inn afterwards.
Flowers & enquiries to
Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, 4 West View, Washington, NE37 2DT
Tel: 0191 4164160.
You suffered much in silence,
your spirit did not bend,
you fought for life with courage
until the very end.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More