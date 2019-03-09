|
FLETT Allen Past Chairman of 319 General Havelock Mess
Treasured and ever lasting memories of my precious husband, Allen,
who left me to go into God's presence, two years ago tomorrow 10/3/2017.
We shared so many happy days,
when we were side by side,
I turned to you for comfort
and your arms were open wide.
You filled my life with happiness,
our days with sheer delight
and thoughts of you still
comfort me,
although you're lost from sight.
You're with me in the quiet times,
that we so loved to share,
you may not sit beside me now,
but in my heart you're there.
Through all my tears and heartache, there's one thing
that makes me glad
That you chose me,
to share with you
all those special years we had.
Rest in The Lord, Allen.
Until we meet again.
All my love from your
darling wife Florence. x x x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 9, 2019
