FLETT Allen Past Chairman of 319 General Havelock Mess



Treasured and ever lasting memories of my precious husband, Allen,

who left me to go into God's presence, two years ago tomorrow 10/3/2017.



We shared so many happy days,

when we were side by side,

I turned to you for comfort

and your arms were open wide.

You filled my life with happiness,

our days with sheer delight

and thoughts of you still

comfort me,

although you're lost from sight.

You're with me in the quiet times,

that we so loved to share,

you may not sit beside me now,

but in my heart you're there.

Through all my tears and heartache, there's one thing

that makes me glad

That you chose me,

to share with you

all those special years we had.



Rest in The Lord, Allen.

Until we meet again.

All my love from your

darling wife Florence. x x x Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More