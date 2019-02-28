|
Stubbs Easington Lane Suddenly but peacefully on February 20th
aged 74 years, Allan.
The dearly loved husband of Gaynor. A much loved dad of
Jeanette and Stuart. A devoted grandad, a treasured great grandad and a loved
father-in-law to Clive and Caroline. Friends please meet on
Thursday March 7th for service in
the Independent Methodist Church, Easington Lane at 10.30am. Committal to follow
in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Blind Veterans. A collection box will
be provided at the church.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 73 High Street, Easington Lane Tel: 0191 5263499.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 28, 2019
