HOWEY Allan Kathleen sincerely thanks family, friends and neighbours for the beautiful flowers, cards, support and kind donations. Special thanks to Dr Pattison, also the consultants and staff of the Renal, Cardiology and Urology departments at Sunderland Royal Hospital, for their dedication and care over the years.
Thanks also to the Rev David Chadwick and Scollen and Wright for their professionalism and
caring support at this sad time.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 20, 2019
