PULLAN Alison Jane May, Geoff, Tracey and family
and partner John of the late Alison
wish to sincerely thank relatives,
friends and neighbours for their
help, support and thoughtfulness
at this very sad time.
Special thanks for the beautiful flowers, many cards, words of comfort and kind donations
made to the Sunderland RNLI.
Thank you to Father Geoff Driver for a lovely service and special thanks
to Gavin Reynolds Funeral Directors
for their support, care and
extremely professional service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
