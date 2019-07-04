Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
13:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Alice Johnson Notice
Johnson Grindon Peacefully in hospital after a short illness on 29th June, aged 89 years, Alice (Nee Crane).
Dearly beloved wife of the late Dave, also a dear aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. Alice is now reunited with her beloved Dave. Would friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.
A collection plate will be provided
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Grindon Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 4, 2019
