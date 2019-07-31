Home

Charles W Tait Funeral Directors
48 Roker Avenue
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR6 0HT
0191 510 2944
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:45
St Peter's Church
Monkwearmouth
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
14:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Young Alexander Macdonald (Alex)
Howick Park Died suddenly but in the arms
of his friends and family
on the 23rd July, aged 77.
Beloved husband of the late Pat, dearly loved father of Alex, Yvonne and Roy, much loved father-in-law and grandad.
Would family and friends please meet for a service at St Peter's Church, Monkwearmouth on Wednesday 7th August at 1.45pm prior to a cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, a donation box will be made available at the church and crematorium
for St Benedict's Hospice.
The family would like to thank Alex's friends for their support.
All enquiries to
Charles W Tait Funeral Directors
of Roker Avenue tel 5102944.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 31, 2019
