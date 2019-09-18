|
Marshall Alexander (Alec)
East Boldon Peacefully in hospital on
13th September, aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Jean,
much loved father of Alan and Jill,
dear father-in-law of Julie-Ann,
also a loving grandad of
Josh, Amy and Jenny.
Family and friends please
meet for service on Wednesday
25th September in Sunderland
Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Macular Society.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 18, 2019