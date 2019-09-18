Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Marshall

Notice Condolences

Alexander Marshall Notice
Marshall Alexander (Alec)
East Boldon Peacefully in hospital on
13th September, aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Jean,
much loved father of Alan and Jill,
dear father-in-law of Julie-Ann,
also a loving grandad of
Josh, Amy and Jenny.
Family and friends please
meet for service on Wednesday
25th September in Sunderland
Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Macular Society.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.