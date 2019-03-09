|
HOLLIDAY Alethea Passed away peacefully on
1st March 2019 with her
loving family around her,
shortly after celebrating
her 90th birthday.
Much loved wife to the
late Alan Wallace Holliday,
dear mother to Ann,
mother in law to Graham,
grandmother to Rebecca and Ruth
and great grand mother to
Theo, Tilda, Lily, Emily and Agatha,
also a much loved sister to
Jean, Christine and David.
For funeral enquiries please contact The Co-op Funeralcare, Farnborough, Tel: 01252 542236.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 9, 2019
