|
|
|
I'Anson Hetton le Hole (formerly of Penrith) Peacefully in Regents View Care Home after
a long illness on October 3rd
aged 88 years, Alec. The dear husband of Hazel. The much loved dad of Cliff and Julie. A loving grandad, great-grandad,
father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and special friend of many. Please meet on Thursday October 17th for service in Sunderland Crematorium at 11.30am. All are welcome afterwards to the Oak Tree Farm, Sunderland for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers for the Alzheimer's Society and Regents View Care Home Resident Fund.
A donation box will be provided at the crematorium. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton
Tel: 0191 5265800. Sadly missed, loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019