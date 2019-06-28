|
|
|
Reay (Hylton Castle) Suddenly at home on June 14th, aged 78 years, Albert.
Devoted husband of Kathleen,
much loved dad of Warren, Robert and Andrea, loving father-in-law of Judith, doting granda of Kyle, Ryan, Elliott, Matthew and Emily, loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle, also a friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday, July 2nd at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to R.N.I.B. a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Albert will repose in the private chapels of rest at Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm Tel 0191 5365000.
Sadly Missed
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019