Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
77 Blackwood Road
Sunderland , Tyne and Wear SR5 4PT
0191 536 5000
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Albert Reay Notice
Reay (Hylton Castle) Suddenly at home on June 14th, aged 78 years, Albert.
Devoted husband of Kathleen,
much loved dad of Warren, Robert and Andrea, loving father-in-law of Judith, doting granda of Kyle, Ryan, Elliott, Matthew and Emily, loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle, also a friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday, July 2nd at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to R.N.I.B. a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Albert will repose in the private chapels of rest at Manor House Funeral Services, Blackwood House, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm Tel 0191 5365000.

Sadly Missed
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019
