Wilkinson Alan Formerly of Silksworth.
Peacefully in hospital on
12th March, aged 70 years.
Loving husband of Zena, loved dad of Marsha, Scott and Craig, grandad to Sebastian and Hugo, father in law to Annette and Iain and brother of Ann and Susan.
Cremation service on
Thursday 21st March at Sunderland Crematorium at 10am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Tel: 0191 523 9099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
