Ray Fulwell Peacefully in Hospital on
August 21, Alan Wilfred
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Marion,
much loved uncle, great uncle
and a dear friend to many.
Will be so sadly missed.
Friends please meet at
Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday September 4
for service at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired for Alan's chosen charities.
A collection plate will be provided
at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor
Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham. Tel. 5817388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 2, 2019