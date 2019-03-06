|
QUINAN Alan Peacefully on 3rd March,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sylvia,
devoted dad to Jeanette and Garry,
dear father-in-law to Keith,
much loved grandad to
Liam, Brent and Aaron,
cherished great-grandad
and dearest companion
to his dog Ellwood.
Please meet for service on
Tuesday 12th March in Sunderland
Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 6, 2019
