|
|
|
ORR Silksworth Passed away at home on
15th September, aged 81 years,
Alan. Loving husband to Dorothy. Dad to Louise, Stephen, Geoffrey, Valerie and Pamela. A special father in law, grandad and great grandad. Family and friends please meet for Service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September at 2:00 PM. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research. Peace at last.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 20, 2019