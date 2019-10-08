|
MORDEY Plains Farm Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 3rd October, aged 65 years, Alan, beloved husband of the late Ann, much loved mam to Amy and Stephen, a dear father-in-law
and a loving granda to Alfie.
Also a dearest brother and uncle.
Family and friends please meet for service at St.Mary and St.Peter's Church on Tuesday 15th October at 1.45 pm. Interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Re United with Mam and will be loved and remembered always,
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 8, 2019