Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00
St. Michaels & All Angels Church
Houghton
Leadley Alan
(Hetton-le-Hole) Peacefully at The Laurels Care Home on 28th July 2019 aged 86 years. Beloved brother to Derek and Janet and the late Laura, much loved uncle to Lyn, Gillian, Helen, Lisa, Carolyn, Susan, Sarah and Fraser
and of the late Stuart.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St. Michaels & All Angels Church, Houghton on Monday 12th August at 10.00am followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Now at peace.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 5, 2019
