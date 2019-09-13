|
|
|
KERR Alan (Al) Peacefully in
Marigold Nursing Home
on 9th September, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Eth,
much loved dad of Annette,
Alan, Alyson and Andrew,
loving father-in-law of Paul and Lucy,
cherished grandad of
Scarlett and Yasmin, also
a dear brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Friday 20th September in Sunderland Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to Prostate Cancer UK.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019