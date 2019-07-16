|
JACKSON Southwick Peacefully in St. Benedicts Hospice on 12th July, aged 66 years, Alan, beloved husband to the late Moira, much loved dad to Lynsay and a dear father-in-law to Steve.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd July at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St. Benedict's Hospice.
(A collection box will be
available at the crematorium.)
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel: 5142744.
Loved and will be missed forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 16, 2019