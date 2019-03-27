|
|
|
Hudson Alan Suddenly but peacefully in hospital
in the arms of his loving family
on 19th March, aged 81 years.
Loving and treasured dad
to Stephen and Ian,
a much loved father-in-law
to Melanie and Lesley,
an adored grandad
and great-grandad,
dearest brother to the late Irene,
brother-in-law, uncle and
a good friend to many.
A service to celebration to be
held at Sunderland Crematorium
on Monday 1st April at 12 noon.
Everyone is welcome to the
Broadway for refreshments.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 27, 2019
