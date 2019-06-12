|
HOGG (Ashbrooke) Passed away on Monday 3rd June. Alan, adored husband of Eileen, treasured dad of Anthony and very much loved brother in law and uncle.
Alan will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 2pm
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society and Cancer Research.
A collection box will be available at the service.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 12, 2019
