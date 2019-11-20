|
Forbes Alan
(Roker) Peacefully in hospital on
17th November, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Liz,
much loved dad of Julie and Chris,
loving grandad of Rebecca and Ben,
dear brother-in-law of Ann,
also a dearest uncle and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service on Tuesday 26th November in Sunderland Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2019