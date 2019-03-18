|
|
|
CUTTING (Boldon) Peacefully passed
away at home on
7th March 2019 with his family by his side aged 79 years,
Alan, a loving Husband
of the late Vera (née Dobinson)
a loved Dad of Suzette, Darrin, Alan
and the late Fay, father in law
of Trevor and Susan,
also a Grandad,
Great Grandad and Brother.
Friends and family please meet
for service at East Boldon
Methodist Church on Monday
25th March 2019 at 1.30pm
followed by interment in
Boldon Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Alan will rest at Co-op Funeralcare,
Boldon where floral tributes
may be sent, alternatively,
donations can be left following the
service to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More