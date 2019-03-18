Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Boldon Colliery
North Rd
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AF
0191 536 7232
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
13:30
East Boldon Methodist Church
Interment
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
14:30
Boldon Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Cutting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Cutting

Notice Condolences

Alan Cutting Notice
CUTTING (Boldon) Peacefully passed
away at home on
7th March 2019 with his family by his side aged 79 years,
Alan, a loving Husband
of the late Vera (née Dobinson)
a loved Dad of Suzette, Darrin, Alan
and the late Fay, father in law
of Trevor and Susan,
also a Grandad,
Great Grandad and Brother.
Friends and family please meet
for service at East Boldon
Methodist Church on Monday
25th March 2019 at 1.30pm
followed by interment in
Boldon Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Alan will rest at Co-op Funeralcare,
Boldon where floral tributes
may be sent, alternatively,
donations can be left following the
service to Cancer Research UK.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.