Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
15:00
Durham Crematorium
Cook (Whitley Bay) On May 27th peacefully in St Oswald's Hospice, Alan Edward aged 79 years, loving partner of Susan, a dear Uncle of Joanne, Susan, Ian and Keith, also a Great Uncle of Alexander and Elizabeth.
Funeral service to take place on Friday June 7th would family and friends please meet at Durham Crematorium at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please donations may be given after the service to St Oswald's Hospice.

'No Dark Clothing please by request'
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 1, 2019
