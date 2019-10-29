|
|
|
ALDERSON Seaham Suddenly on October 11,
Alan, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Kath
(Née Morris), devoted dad of David and Olly, a dear father in law,
much loved granda and great granda, loving brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Friends please meet at
Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday October 31 for service at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired for the British Heart Foundation, a collection plate will be provided at the crematorium. Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director,
The Avenue, Seaham Tel: 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 29, 2019