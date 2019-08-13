Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Birtley
13 Durham Road
Chester Le Street, Co. Durham DH3 1JS
0191 410 0162
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
13:00
St Mary and St Cuthbert Parish Church
Chester le Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ailsie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ailsie Smith

Notice Condolences

Ailsie Smith Notice
Smith Ailsie
(Birtley,
formerly of Fulwell, Sunderland) Peacefully on 4th August 2019 aged 90 years.
Ailsie, beloved wife of the late Fred.
Devoted mam of Gillian and the late Peter and mother in law of Alan.
Much loved gran of Sarah and Philip and great gran of Maisie.
Ailsie will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.

Service at St Mary and St Cuthbert Parish Church, Chester le Street on Tuesday 20th August at 1.00pm followed by burial at
Mere Knolls Cemetery, Fulwell, Sunderland. Flowers welcome.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Birtley (0191) 4100162
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.