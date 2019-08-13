|
Smith Ailsie
(Birtley,
formerly of Fulwell, Sunderland) Peacefully on 4th August 2019 aged 90 years.
Ailsie, beloved wife of the late Fred.
Devoted mam of Gillian and the late Peter and mother in law of Alan.
Much loved gran of Sarah and Philip and great gran of Maisie.
Ailsie will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Service at St Mary and St Cuthbert Parish Church, Chester le Street on Tuesday 20th August at 1.00pm followed by burial at
Mere Knolls Cemetery, Fulwell, Sunderland. Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Birtley (0191) 4100162
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 13, 2019