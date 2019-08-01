Home

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00
Our Blessed Lady Immaculate R C Church
Washington
Notice Condolences

Ada McGregor Notice
McGREGOR
Ada (Coach Road Estate)
Peacefully in hospital on 26th
July 2019, aged 91 years, with her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, a beloved mam, grandma, great grandma, sister and aunt. Would family and friends please meet for service at Our Blessed Lady Immaculate R C Church, Washington, on Tuesday 13th August at 11.am, followed by interment in Churchyard.
Family flowers only, a collection
will be held in aid of Danny's Snow Drop Fund in memory of Ada's son.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 1, 2019
