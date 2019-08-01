|
McGREGOR
Ada (Coach Road Estate)
Peacefully in hospital on 26th
July 2019, aged 91 years, with her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, a beloved mam, grandma, great grandma, sister and aunt. Would family and friends please meet for service at Our Blessed Lady Immaculate R C Church, Washington, on Tuesday 13th August at 11.am, followed by interment in Churchyard.
Family flowers only, a collection
will be held in aid of Danny's Snow Drop Fund in memory of Ada's son.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 1, 2019