Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Catcheside
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Catcheside

Notice Condolences

Ada Catcheside Notice
Catcheside Ada
(nee Mooney) Peacefully in hospital on
24th February, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley,
a much loved mam to Linda,
Brian, Maureen and Carol,
also a much loved mother-in-law,
nana and great-nana.
Family and friends please
meet for service on
Monday 11th March in
Sunderland Crematorium
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.