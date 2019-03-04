|
Catcheside Ada
(nee Mooney) Peacefully in hospital on
24th February, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stanley,
a much loved mam to Linda,
Brian, Maureen and Carol,
also a much loved mother-in-law,
nana and great-nana.
Family and friends please
meet for service on
Monday 11th March in
Sunderland Crematorium
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 4, 2019
