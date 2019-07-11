Resources More Obituaries for William MACFARLANE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William MACFARLANE

Notice MACFARLANE William We, Anna, Angus, Carolyn and all the family of the late Willie MacFarlane wish to sincerely thank all relatives, neighbours, friends and past colleagues for all their kindness, support and expressions of sympathy following Willie's sad passing away. Thanks to the Oncology Consultant at Raigmore Hospital, the Macmillan Team and especially Donna Young who was such a wonderful support to Willie and his family during Willie's illness. Also the doctors and nurses of Broadbay Medical Practice, Bethesda Hospice and all staff at Medical 1, Medical 2, Surgical Ward and A & E Western Isles Hospital. Thanks also to the nurses working on the community and evening care. A special thanks to Alex Mackinnon Standard Bearer M.N.A who conducted himself so professionally and all the members of the M.N.A organisation who attended. To the Reverends James Maciver, Ki Macleod and Murdo Campbell we thank you for all your help and spiritual support and for the lovely services both in church and at the graveside. A special thanks to Cala Mackenzie and Davy Chisholm for the family worship in the home and for all their words of kindness and support at an extremely difficult time. Thanks to the staff of Archibald Macrae Undertakers for the professional way they performed their duties showing so much respect to Willie's family at all times. Thanks also to the cemetery gravedigger. Finally as a family we would also like to thank everybody who travelled from all over to pay their respects to Willie. The crowd was overwhelming. An amazing sum of £1,721.23 was collected which was divided between Macmillan Nurses and Western Isles Men's Cancer Group, both of which were an amazing support to Willie and his family. Thankyou does not seem adequate enough to convey our thanks to everybody.

God bless you all.

24 Branahuie. Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 11, 2019