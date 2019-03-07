Resources More Obituaries for Thomas JACK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas JACK

Notice JACK Thomas The family of the late Thomas Jack would like to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, neighbours and friends for their support during our recent sad bereavement. We would also like to thank all those who sent messages, cards and all other expressions of sympathy. Grateful thanks to Langabhat Medical Practice, CNES Home Carers, community nurses and the staff of Medical Ward 2 at the Western Isles Hospital. Thanks also to Rev Dougie Wolf and all officiating ministers and presenters and office bearers. Thanks to Mr A Macrae Undertaker and staff. Finally, we would like to thank all who contributed to the collection at the funeral, the sum of £700 was raised for Bethesda Care Home where our dear mum is now being cared for. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices