Sylvia MacGillivray

Sylvia MacGillivray Notice
MacGillivray
Sylvia May MacFarlane
(née Plumbley) of Richmond, North Yorkshire died peacefully on
Saturday 7th December, aged 91.
Beloved wife of the late Lt. Col Peter Allan MacFarlane MacGillivray O.B.E,
of Marvig South Lochs,
and loving and inspirational mother
to Fiona and Andrew.
Sylvia's was a rich and well-travelled life: living and working in Egypt, Cyprus, Aden, Germany, Turkey
and across the UK.
A teacher, civil servant, occasional broadcaster and writer, keen historian, wit, enthusiastic Caledonian, and proud Liverpudlian, she loved the Isle of Lewis, its people and its history, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
