Notice MORRISON Roderick The family of the late Roderick Morrison (Shawbost and Newvalley), wish to extend their gratitude to friends, relatives and neighbours for their kindness and support during their recent bereavement. Thank also to all those who send cards and money, thanks to the staff of Medical 1 and High Dependency Unit also the Macmillan Nurses. Thanks also to Rev K I MacLeod and Rev James McIver and church elders for their assistance and guidance. We also thank all those who travelled to show their last respects. To the Shawbost ladies who provided soup and sandwiches we also say thanks. Finally, thanks to A Macrae Undertakers for their sensitive handling of the funeral arrangements. 8a Newvalley. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices