|
|
|
MacINNES
Roderick D. The family of the late Roderick D. McInnes would like to thank all those who have supported us in so many ways following the sore loss of our beloved dad. Thanks to the staff of Medical 2 Ward , Western Isles Hospital for their tender care. To the Rev K. Watkins and Elders F.P. Church and cemetery attendants in North Tolsta. To Mr A. Macrae and staff for their professionalism and guidance and special thanks to the home carers in Ness, words cannot express the depths of our gratitude for their care for dad over the years. Also, thank you to all who came to pay their last respects and for all your support at this difficult time.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019