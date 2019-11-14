Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roderick MacINNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roderick D. MacINNES

Notice

Roderick D. MacINNES Notice
MacINNES
Roderick D. The family of the late Roderick D. McInnes would like to thank all those who have supported us in so many ways following the sore loss of our beloved dad. Thanks to the staff of Medical 2 Ward , Western Isles Hospital for their tender care. To the Rev K. Watkins and Elders F.P. Church and cemetery attendants in North Tolsta. To Mr A. Macrae and staff for their professionalism and guidance and special thanks to the home carers in Ness, words cannot express the depths of our gratitude for their care for dad over the years. Also, thank you to all who came to pay their last respects and for all your support at this difficult time.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -