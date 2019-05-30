|
Roddy Peacefully, on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Castlegreen Care Home, Edinburgh. Roddy MacDonald, aged 85 years. Late of Kirk Loan, Edinburgh and 10 Cluer, Isle of Harris. Beloved son of the late Neil and Mary Kate MacDonald (10 Cluer) and brother of Chrissie and the late Rita, Kirsty Ann, Lena, Mary Kate and Donald John. Loving husband of the late Charlotte McLean. A dearly loved uncle, grand-uncle, cousin, father, grandfather and friend. Funeral service to be held in Allander Evangelical Church, Milngavie on Thursday, June 6, at 7.30 pm, followed by interment in the Old Cemetery, Luskentyre on Monday, June 10, at 12.30 pm. All family and friends respectfully invited to both.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on May 30, 2019
