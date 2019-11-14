|
MACIVER Rebecca (Bessie) The daughter and sons of the late Bessie Maciver wish to express their thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and expressions of sympathy during their recent bereavement. Thanks to Macmillan Nurses, Community Nurses and Langabhat Medical Practice for excellent care throughout her illness. Sincere thank you to Reverend Calum Macdonald, Reverend William Heenan and the office bearers of Callanish Free Church for spiritual comfort. Thanks also to A. Macrae Undertaker and cemetery attendants for their professional services. Heartfelt thanks to Breasclete Community Association for providing lunch after the funeral.
A sum of £610 was raised at funeral for Macmillan Nurses.
11 Breasclete.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019