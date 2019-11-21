|
WALKER Philip I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the people who were so kind to me and my family after the camper van accident last September which caused the death of my husband. To the wonderful Tesco delivery driver, the GP and nurse who were first on the scene, the ambulance, fire, helicopter crews and the lovely police officer who cared for me and my family during the long wait at the hospital. Last but not least to the staff at the HDU at Western Isles Hospital who took care of my husband and myself so sensitively. As a token of our gratitude we have sent a donation of £700 to Autism Eileanan Siar from our friends and family. Diana Walker.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019