Peggy The family of Peggy MacDonald, Grimshader, would like to express sincerely their thanks to relatives and neighbours for their kindness and support during their recent bereavement. Words fail us for all who attended the funeral, gave gifts, sent cards and especially prayed for us during Peggy's illness. Thanks to all who took part in the services. Thanks to Langabhat Medical Practice, community nurses, Macmillan Nurses, undertakers and above all the wonderful care that they received in the hospice, we thank the Lord for such a place. A sum of £1200 was raised for Bethesda. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019