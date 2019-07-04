|
|
|
MacARTHUR
Normana The family of the late Normana MacArthur, would like to sincerely thank all family, friends and neighbours, for their kind expressions of sympathy during our recent sad loss. Special thanks to Rev Calum Macleod and Office Bearers of Shawbost and Carloway Free Church. To all who took part in the wake and funeral service, to the staff at Medical 1, Western Isles Hospital and A. MacRae Undertakers. To the ladies who prepared and served lunch at Ionad na Seann Sgoil and to all who came to pay their last respects.
5 Carnan Park, Shawbost.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 4, 2019